Boat rage: Second person arrested over incident at Tairua Wharf

Two people have now been charged over a boat-rage incident last month at Tairua Wharf. Photo / Supplied

Whangamata Police have charged a second person following a boat-rage incident at Tairua Wharf last month.

Sergeant Will Hamilton said a 52-year-old woman was charged this afternoon with common assault and is due to appear in Thames District Court on February 18.

Earlier today, police confirmed a 58-year-old man had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with assault and operating a vessel dangerously, and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A Tairua boatie was filmed last month ramming another boat with his dinghy.

After being identified by the Herald he admitted the incident, saying he was angry because the other boat had raced past his boat at high speed.

A video of the incident shows a man ramming an aluminium trailer boat with his inflatable, which then begins to deflate.

The woman on board the other vessel, then wades towards the man swinging an oar.

Children on the boat can be heard crying.