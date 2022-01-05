Boat flips at Tairua Bar near Pauanui, Coromandel - rescue helicopters, Coastguard on scene

Boat flips trying to cross Tairua-Pauanui bar. Video / Supplied

A serious water incident is unfolding in eastern Coromandel this afternoon, after a boat flipped on Tairua Bar near Pauanui.

Multiple ambulances and rescue helicopters have been sent to help those involved, but details of any injuries are not yet known.

A witness said three rescue helicopters had landed in the area and the Coastguard was also involved.

"Coastguard boat still out in water towing boat upside down - it had turned over but when they got person out it flipped again and went back out to sea."

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said she did not have any details on injuries to those involved but they have one ambulance at the scene in Vista Paku, along with to St John managers.

Another ambulance, a rapid response unit and two rescue helicopters were on the way to help.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.37pm.

The incident comes two days after a boatload of people had a lucky escape when rough seas flipped their vessel on Tairua bar.

Video provided to the Herald showed the Coastguard towing the submerged, upside-down boat before a crowd of people helped right it.

The Pauanui surf lifesaving club had picked up the boat's passengers, none of whom were injured, but the boat had been upturned and was on the inside of the bar, Andrew Gibson, president of the Tairua-Pauanui Coastguard unit, said.

"It is a treacherous bar, especially at low tide."

More soon.