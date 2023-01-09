Police are advising motorists travelling south on State Highway 1, near Highbrook in Auckland, to expect significant delays following a crash this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

Motorists traveling south on State Highway 1 in Auckland are being told to expect significant delays following a crash this afternoon.

Police said the crash, near Highbrook Drive in East Tamaki, is understood to have involved two vehicles and caused a boat to fall off the back of a trailer.

There have been no serious injuries reported.

Police are currently at the scene.

“Police thank motorists for their patience while the area is cleared,” police said in a statement.