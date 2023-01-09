Motorists traveling south on State Highway 1 in Auckland are being told to expect significant delays following a crash this afternoon.
Police said the crash, near Highbrook Drive in East Tamaki, is understood to have involved two vehicles and caused a boat to fall off the back of a trailer.
There have been no serious injuries reported.
Police are currently at the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“Police thank motorists for their patience while the area is cleared,” police said in a statement.