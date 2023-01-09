Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland traffic: Boat falls off trailer following crash, causing significant delays on SH1 near Highbrook

Police are advising motorists travelling south on State Highway 1, near Highbrook in Auckland, to expect significant delays following a crash this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

Motorists traveling south on State Highway 1 in Auckland are being told to expect significant delays following a crash this afternoon.

Police said the crash, near Highbrook Drive in East Tamaki, is understood to have involved two vehicles and caused a boat to fall off the back of a trailer.

There have been no serious injuries reported.

Police are currently at the scene.

“Police thank motorists for their patience while the area is cleared,” police said in a statement.

