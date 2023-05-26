Mama Hooch sexual predators finally named, what the Police Minsiter’s doing about rising youth crime and car crashes into gates of downing street in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person is back on land after their vessel capsized at the Kaituna River bar in Maketu around 40 metres from shore.

The person was wearing a lifejacket and police said they were able to make their own way to shore, where they were checked over by ambulance staff as a precaution.

Emergency services were alerted to the situation at Maketu, about 17km from Tauranga, at 3.15pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

Police and coastguard also responded, she said. ”The owner of the vessel is now back on land.”

Fire and Emergency had left the scene by 3.35pm and it was being handled by the coastguard and police, she said.

The person had reached the shore by 3.20pm.



