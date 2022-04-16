The Bank of New Zealand's internet banking services are currently down. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A major outage has hit the Bank of New Zealand, knocking out internet services for customers.

Internet and mobile banking services for individual and business customers are currently down along with Client Fund Services, the BNZ website states.

However, the bank's website, www.bnz.co.nz, and Bank Feeds are still operational.

The outage was reported by customers unable to login into online banking services at about 10.19am today.

BNZ is "continuing to work on a fix for this issue", the bank said on its website at 12.38pm.