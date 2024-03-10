How much money Kiwis lost to scammers last year, Wellington Water comes under fire again and school fizzy drink ban falls. Video / NZ Herald

BMW NZ has confirmed that multiple of its locally sold models have been hit by a recall notice over a potential braking problem.

A recall notice reported by Stuff states the issue regards an electronics issue that can result in an inconsistent brake pedal and the temporary disabling of ABS.

Stuff reports the nine luxury models impacted by the recall are the 2022 and 2023 iX1, X5, X6, X7, and XM SUVs, as well as the 2 Series, 3 Series, and 7 Series (i7) sedans.

2022 BMW X7 is one of the the reported nine luxury models impacted by the recall. Photo / BMW New Zealand

In a statement to the Herald a BMW New Zealand spokesperson said: “An internal quality check revealed that in some vehicles signal problems in the brake system electronics could occur. As a result, in very rare cases the required operating force of the brake can increase.”

“The driver is informed before or during the journey if this signal fault occurs by lighting up the brake warning lamps in the dashboard and by displaying a check control message on the central screen. The vehicle is still controllable and can be braked,” the statement said.

“We are working closely with our dealer partners to contact all affected customers to explain the issue and schedule a booking for the installation of the replacement part.”

BMW NZ confirmed there are no known accidents or injuries as a result of the fault

The car manufacturer said it will cover the costs of repair which takes approximately 3.5 hours.

The brand wasn’t able to confirm the specific number of vehicles impacted.