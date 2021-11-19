Bluff boating tragedy: Two dead, two in hospital

Rescue efforts are being carried out in the waters between Bluff Port and Tiwai Wharf. File photo / Mike Scott

Rescue efforts are being carried out in the waters between Bluff Port and Tiwai Wharf. File photo / Mike Scott

Two people have died and another two are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat got into difficulty in Bluff Harbour this afternoon.

Police said they were notified around 12.20pm that a boat was in trouble in the harbour.

A rescue operation involving police, Coastguard and ambulance staff, was launched immediately between Bluff Port and Tiwai Wharf.

A St John spokesperson said two people in a critical condition have been transported to Southland Hospital.

A reporter at the scene said a helicopter could be seen hovering over the port.

Maritime New Zealand have been advised and police are making enquiries into the deaths on behalf of the Coroner.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a small boat in Bluff Harbour today or who has CCTV footage of the harbour as this may be relevant to our enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote event number P048675341.