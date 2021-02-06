Bloomin' inconvenient: Swimmers warned to take care as warm waters bring jellyfish to shore

By RNZ
Auckland swimmers are being warned to take care as several beaches experience jellyfish blooms.
A jellyfish bloom is a sharp rise in numbers of the creatures within a short period of time.
Auckland Regional Public Health said warm water is attracting the jellyfish towards shore.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Their stings can cause some beachgoers to break out in a rash known as "sea-bather's eruption".
The health authority said children and those with allergies may get more severe reactions and become unwell for several days.
Bluebottle jellyfish - which produce a nasty sting - have also been spotted around the coast, with people being told to stay out of the water if these jellyfish are present.
- RNZ