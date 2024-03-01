Voyager 2023 media awards
'Truly wonderful doctor' sells family home to buy blood cancer drugs

11 minutes to read
Nicholas Jones
By
Nicholas Jones

Investigative Reporter, NZ Herald

For decades, Dr Logan McLennan served Porirua as a beloved family doctor. He now needs hundreds of thousands of dollars for medication to stay alive, following a shock blood cancer (myeloma) diagnosis and Pharmac funding. Nicholas Jones reports.

