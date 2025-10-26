Advertisement
Block of Pams butter found covered in black mould

The block of butter with black mould. Photo / Margaret Brain

A Hastings woman said she thought the packaging had changed when she found black mould on her block of butter.

Margaret Brain bought the 500g block of Pams butter on Wednesday, but made the disgusting discovery when she went to use it yesterday, finding the underside covered with mould.

