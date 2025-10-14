Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

MPI investigating report of mouldy butter sold at New World Whangaparāoa

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

“I opened it and there was mould all over it,” a shopper says of her butter purchase. Photo / Supplied

“I opened it and there was mould all over it,” a shopper says of her butter purchase. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Primary Industries is investigating a report that mouldy butter has been sold at an Auckland supermarket.

A shopper bought a 500g block of Pams butter from New World Whangaparāoa last week. The packaging showed it was packed on July 1 and was “best before” January 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save