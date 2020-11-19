Blind Wellington man told he wasn't allowed on bus with seeing eye dog

George Taggart said Metlink has not accepted his offer to educate and train staff about the difficulties blind people face on public transport. File photo / Mark Mitchell

A blind man has been told he wasn't allowed to bring his guide dog on a Wellington bus - for the second time in two weeks.

George Taggart fears incidents such as these will continue to isolate other members of the blind community and decrease their confidence in leaving the house.

He was attempting to board a bus outside the Blind Low Vision NZ office in Newtown when the driver attempted to stop him from bringing his dog, Guss, on board.

Guss, a large white poodle, has a harness and tags showing he is a guide dog, and Taggart was carrying a card which confirms he is blind, and has a picture of Guss on it.

"The bus driver said 'get off the bus with that dog,' and I said 'I beg your pardon? He's a guide dog,' and he said 'no he's not, get off the bus,'" Taggart said.

Guss was not wearing his coat, but that was not a requirement and Taggart did not always put it on him for various reasons. He still had identification on him showing Guss was a guide dog, but said the driver refused to look at it.

Over the next five to 10 minutes, the driver continued to argue with Taggart, eventually radioing a colleague at the bus terminal before getting out of his seat and inspecting Guss' tags and allowing them to continue onto the bus.

Taggart said it was "demeaning" knowing everybody on the bus would have been watching him argue with the driver.

"I'm kind of shrinking inside, people are looking at me. I get enough of that as it is. I know that sounds a bit wimpish but that's the sort of feeling you get, because you know that people will be looking at you."

All he wanted to do was get on the bus, "not be the centre of attention".

"It shakes up my confidence in going out ... I don't want to be like that. I love Wellington City and I love being out in the city."

Taggart said it was the second time in as many weeks that this had happened.

He is a volunteer for Blind Low Vision NZ, and works with people who have been newly diagnosed and are struggling with a loss of confidence.

"A lot of them become very isolated or they're afraid to go out in public.

"It's not very comfortable for me speaking out but I'm speaking out on behalf of all of those people who are not able to do it for themselves."

He helps with educating TransDev train staff about the difficulties blind people experience on public transport, but Metlink has not accepted his offer for training.

Metlink has apologised for the incident.

"We're disappointed to hear of Mr Taggart's experience and apologise unreservedly for what happened. We welcome all members of the public on our trains and buses, whether able-bodied or otherwise, and try hard to accommodate their needs and ensure they have confidence in using Metlink's services," said general manager Scott Gallacher.

"The almost complete absence of complaints about guide dogs suggests that drivers almost always follow the rules and their training in travelling with guide dogs.

"We acknowledge that sometimes, as it seems in this case, things can go wrong," he said.

"We will follow this up with the driver to find out why that was the case and ask our operators to reinforce the rules around guide dogs with drivers during regular training."