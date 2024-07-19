“It looks like these foggy and freezing conditions are likely to persist through the mornings over the next couple of days, so people need to take that into account if they are traveling in the area.”

Today’s incident is about 30km from where two buses rolled yesterday, landing 15 people in hospital.

Police cordon on State Highway 8 near Twizel where two buses rolled. Photo / James Allan

The crashes happened about 8.40am in icy conditions, and 100m apart on State Highway 8 near Twizel.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it responded with three helicopters, nine road vehicles, a Prime doctor, and a rapid response vehicle.

They transported 15 patients to hospital. Two people in serious condition were flown to Dunedin and Timaru hospitals.

The Chinese Consulate General has confirmed three people injured remain in Dunedin and Timaru hospitals today.

One person has serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Chinese tourists involved in the crash were visiting the South Island after attending the 2024 Auckland World Choir Games.

Organisers say they are devastated the choir has gone through such a traumatic event while touring the country and are offering members support.

