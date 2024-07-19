Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Black ice warning: Truck trailer flips on SH8 on the same stretch of road where buses rolled

Katie Oliver
By
2 mins to read
A police spokesperson confirmed “there was black ice in the area”. Photo / James Allan

A second crash has occurred on the same stretch of highway where two buses rolled as three injured passengers remain in hospitals in the South Island.

Shortly before 7 this morning, the trailer of a truck-trailer unit rolled on State Highway 8, 10km south of Twizel. There were no injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed “there was black ice in the area”.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said these conditions were likely to continue.

“We are seeing very similar foggy and freezing conditions along that SH8 where those accidents occurred yesterday,” Ferris said.

“It looks like these foggy and freezing conditions are likely to persist through the mornings over the next couple of days, so people need to take that into account if they are traveling in the area.”

Today’s incident is about 30km from where two buses rolled yesterday, landing 15 people in hospital.

Police cordon on State Highway 8 near Twizel where two buses rolled. Photo / James Allan
The crashes happened about 8.40am in icy conditions, and 100m apart on State Highway 8 near Twizel.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it responded with three helicopters, nine road vehicles, a Prime doctor, and a rapid response vehicle.

They transported 15 patients to hospital. Two people in serious condition were flown to Dunedin and Timaru hospitals.

The Chinese Consulate General has confirmed three people injured remain in Dunedin and Timaru hospitals today.

One person has serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Chinese tourists involved in the crash were visiting the South Island after attending the 2024 Auckland World Choir Games.

Organisers say they are devastated the choir has gone through such a traumatic event while touring the country and are offering members support.

They say their thoughts are with the choir and their families at home, and have expressed gratitude to the people looking after them.



