The two seriously injured people had been taken to Dunedin and Timaru hospitals via helicopter.

Grace, who was travelling along the road when she came upon the scene, said she gave first aid to visibly shaken passengers.

“The children were quite lacerated by the glass I believe,” Grace said.

She spent 25 minutes tending to wounds and trying to keep people warm on a bitterly cold morning before the firefighter crews arrived.

A man had helped to get all the passengers out of the first bus before she arrived.

The police cordon on State Highway 8 Tekapo to Twizel Rd - the scene of two bus crashes due to weather conditions. Photo / James Allan

“But as the temperature was about negative one (degrees), they were just freezing, so everyone was gathering all the blankets and scarves and jumpers that they could to give to these people,” Grace said.

The driver appeared to be in shock with a broken arm or wrist, and children were upset and crying, she said.

She was driving to Christchurch with friends when they pulled over after seeing cars with their hazard lights on.

“We were super scared on the road ourselves cos of the black ice and really poor conditions, so I think something really needs to be done about that.”

She felt shocked to not to find more road safety signs and information along the highway.

“Considering it’s a 100 [kilometre an hour] zone, we were going about 30, so I think that it’s just not at all well equipped, especially for vulnerable tourists who aren’t familiar with the conditions.”

She wanted to see action so travellers were better informed about the road conditions and the highway was better maintained and able to cope with the conditions.

Police said it was understood those on board were international tourists, and the relevant consulate had been advised. A China Consulate-General spokesperson in Christchurch said they were advised by police that two buses carrying Chinese tourists had rolled.

Consulate staff had visited the seriously injured pair and the embassy had asked travel agencies to accommodate other Chinese tourists involved, the spokesperson said.

“Our consulate once again reminds Chinese citizens who are recently visiting the South Island of New Zealand: The weather in the South Island is changeable in winter, with rain and fog and the slippery roads and “black ice” from time to time.

“Please be sure to stay cautious on the road, drive slowly and wear a seat belt.”

Passengers who did not need medical attention were taken to Twizel.

Earlier, about 40 firefighters from four crews around Twizel, Lake Tekapo, Omarama and Otematata were at the scene.

The road is closed between Tekapo and the State Highway 30 intersection.

The New Zealand Transport Agency / Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advised motorists to expect delays, with the road possibly closed for the rest of the day, and no immediate detours available.

“Drivers should allow at least two hours longer for travel times while SH8 remains closed.

“Westbound travellers should use SH8 east to Timaru, SH1 south to the SH82 junction, and the inland route on SH82 to Kurow/SH83 junction, with westbound to SH8/83 Otematata.

“Eastbound travellers should use the reverse route.”

UPDATE 10AM

The SCU is en route to carry out an investigation in relation to the serious crash. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area and consider delaying your journey, while SH8 remains closed between Lake Tekapo and Lake Pukaki. ^AP https://t.co/1KJtuLpfW6 — NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) July 17, 2024

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

“Weather conditions were foggy at the time, however, the exact cause of the crashes is still being determined,” police said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) shift manager said crews experienced poor weather, fog, ice and multiple patients.

“Crews worked extremely hard in trying conditions to get the best outcome for the public,” he said.

FENZ crews left the scene about midday.

A traffic camera in Twizel shows the area is experiencing heavy fog. Photo: NZTA

NZTA said as this was a serious crash on a state highway, they would be conducting an investigation of the road and roadside conditions, alongside police investigations.

“The condition of both buses will also be examined as part of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this morning’s crash.”

Local conditions often ‘treacherous’

Twizel Community Board member Tracey Gunn said conditions in the area could be treacherous, making locals wary.

She was not surprised to hear about the crashes near the Hayman Road intersection, which was popular with tourists as it had a car-park with toilets and breathtaking views.

“Close to the lake and with the fog, the roads are wet. Sub-zero temperatures means they freeze, black ice, and you can’t see black ice. It just looks like a wet road,” Gunn said.

“It’s just a perfect storm of conditions for accidents unfortunately.”

On Thursday morning, NZTA put out a black ice and winter driving conditions warning for that stretch of road.

Gunn said it was one of the two intersections in the area which had the most crashes, because it was a sweeping bend, which was tricky to navigate even in good conditions.

“If the visibility is very low and so if you’re driving down the main road, you wouldn’t even know that there was potentially an intersection there.”

Under winter conditions, motorists needed to go slower, brake on a straight, not on a corner and factor in more travel time, she said.

- RNZ