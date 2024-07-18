She spent 25 minutes tending to wounds and trying to keep people warm on a bitterly cold morning before the firefighter crews arrived.
A man had helped to get all the passengers out of the first bus before she arrived.
“But as the temperature was about negative one (degrees), they were just freezing, so everyone was gathering all the blankets and scarves and jumpers that they could to give to these people,” Grace said.
The driver appeared to be in shock with a broken arm or wrist, and children were upset and crying, she said.
She was driving to Christchurch with friends when they pulled over after seeing cars with their hazard lights on.
“We were super scared on the road ourselves cos of the black ice and really poor conditions, so I think something really needs to be done about that.”
She felt shocked to not to find more road safety signs and information along the highway.
“Considering it’s a 100 [kilometre an hour] zone, we were going about 30, so I think that it’s just not at all well equipped, especially for vulnerable tourists who aren’t familiar with the conditions.”
She wanted to see action so travellers were better informed about the road conditions and the highway was better maintained and able to cope with the conditions.
Police said it was understood those on board were international tourists, and the relevant consulate had been advised. A China Consulate-General spokesperson in Christchurch said they were advised by police that two buses carrying Chinese tourists had rolled.
Consulate staff had visited the seriously injured pair and the embassy had asked travel agencies to accommodate other Chinese tourists involved, the spokesperson said.
“Our consulate once again reminds Chinese citizens who are recently visiting the South Island of New Zealand: The weather in the South Island is changeable in winter, with rain and fog and the slippery roads and “black ice” from time to time.
“Please be sure to stay cautious on the road, drive slowly and wear a seat belt.”
Passengers who did not need medical attention were taken to Twizel.
Earlier, about 40 firefighters from four crews around Twizel, Lake Tekapo, Omarama and Otematata were at the scene.
The road is closed between Tekapo and the State Highway 30 intersection.
The New Zealand Transport Agency / Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advised motorists to expect delays, with the road possibly closed for the rest of the day, and no immediate detours available.
“Drivers should allow at least two hours longer for travel times while SH8 remains closed.
“Westbound travellers should use SH8 east to Timaru, SH1 south to the SH82 junction, and the inland route on SH82 to Kurow/SH83 junction, with westbound to SH8/83 Otematata.
“Eastbound travellers should use the reverse route.”
UPDATE 10AM The SCU is en route to carry out an investigation in relation to the serious crash. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area and consider delaying your journey, while SH8 remains closed between Lake Tekapo and Lake Pukaki. ^AP https://t.co/1KJtuLpfW6
— NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) July 17, 2024
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
“Weather conditions were foggy at the time, however, the exact cause of the crashes is still being determined,” police said.