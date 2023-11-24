Coalition talks wrap up in the capital, new details emerge over the Israel-Hamas hostage deal and Auckland Transport’s request to malls as Black Friday kicks off in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Recent heavy traffic in and around Auckland’s mall carparks is front of mind for shoppers this Black Friday, and the city’s motorways are already congested ahead of rush hour.

The Southern Motorway is backed up southbound from Sylvia Park to Spaghetti Junction in the central city, while northbound traffic is at a standstill from Newmarket to Sylvia Park.

A Google traffic map of Auckland on Black Friday, November 24, 2023. Photo / Google

Mt Wellington Highway, the road leading to Sylvia Park, is also heavily congested, as are Broadway and Gillies Ave, around Westfield Newmarket.

Further north, a vehicle fire has created delays northbound delays on the Puhoi-Warkworth motorway, State Highway 1, about 3km north of the Puhoi off-ramp.

Due to a vehicle fire approx 3km north of Puhoi off-ramp, expect delays for northbound travel on #SH1 as emergency services attend and make the area safe. Consider delaying your journey north from Auckland. ^TP pic.twitter.com/H0hJu2sHLb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 24, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZTA asked motorists to delay their journeys along the stretch of road as emergency services douse the blaze.

Traffic from the Southern Motorway has spilled onto the Northern and Western after Spaghetti Junction, while eastbound traffic along the Southwestern is building between Hillsborough Rd and Maioro St.

‘Drivers more frantic and frazzled than usual’ at Christmas, says AA

Data from AA Insurance shows there was an 8 per cent increase in parked-car accidents during November and December 2022 compared to the two months prior.

“It’s a terrible time of year to get in a prang, with repairs often delayed into the new year and finances already stretched,” AA Insurance head of motor claims Beau Paparoa said.

Shoppers were stuck in their cars at the Westfield Newmarket mall carpark for hours last Saturday as queues snaked around the levels. Photo / Coco Veber-Nichols

“In the Christmas excitement, drivers tend to be more frantic and frazzled than usual, especially in the hunt for hard-to-get car parks, which is, unfortunately, leading a lot of Kiwis to make mistakes that start their holidays on a sour note,” he said.

“But if Kiwis know the risk is higher at this time of year, then they can at least be better prepared to look out for the inevitable parking lot hazards and hopefully avoid them.”

Westfield puts on traffic wardens to ease stress

Shoppers faced long delays at Sylvia Park yesterday evening, while Westfield put plans in place to prevent chaos at their malls over the Black Friday weekend.

In response to potential gridlock, Westfield said staff would be out in force to help alleviate delays.

The queue of traffic of motorists trying to leave Westfield Newmarket last Saturday. Photo / Coco Veber-Nichols

“At Westfield Newmarket, we will have a significant and visible presence of Westfield staff members roaming our centres and our carparks,” Westfield said in a statement after customers in Newmarket waited in their cars for three hours last weekend.

Westfield also said, in the event of extended delays in the carpark, “PA announcements to advise of any delays, water and food for customers in their vehicles, and coffee vouchers to customers who choose to leave their car and re-enter the centre”.







