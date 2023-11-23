Fake sales, rollercoaster pricing and hidden price hikes are all on the rise this shopping season. Video / Ben Dickens

Deals so good customers will “think they are misprinted” - that’s the vow for Black Friday shoppers from a titan of New Zealand retail who expects a “record year” for sales.

It’s not just big chains gearing up for a shopping frenzy tomorrow, with some locally owned stores joining in on the American-imported day of door-buster deals.

One Bay of Plenty store not taking part, however, reports an increase in buyer interest all the same, attributed to widespread marketing and discussion.

With temptation all around for shoppers, budget and banking experts say racking up credit with no payment plan or being scammed are Black Friday hazards to watch out for.

‘Record year’ expected: Briscoes boss

Rebel Sport and Briscoes managing director Rod Duke said Briscoes had slashed 25 to 75 per cent off items store-wide, with Rebel Sport in hot pursuit with its own deals.

“Customers will be absolutely staggered by the deals and will think they are misprinted.”

He was in no doubt the year will be “a record year for sales”.

Duke recommended customers visit stores in person early as some items would sell “extremely quickly”, with online ordering a back-up option.

The Warehouse Group chief customer and sales officer Jonathan Waecker said customers hunting for the “best-ever deals” were increasingly going online.

“The group’s online sites and apps have grown to become the number-one starting point.”

“Online shopping isn’t just convenient for Kiwis - it’s the compass guiding savvy shoppers to the best prices and lightning-fast pick-up options.”

At Mount Maunganui’s Bayfair mall, Black Friday will kick off with the opening of Tauranga’s first Country Road fashion store.

Local gems

Pauline Carter, who owns Options Gifts and Homewares in Bethlehem Town Centre with husband Craig Carter, was expecting a busy day, with 20 per cent off all itemsstore-wide.

“We have a huge range of products, from candles to bedding to jewellery to handbags - there’s something for everyone,” said Carter.

Options Gifts and Homewares offers 20 per cent sale store wide.

Nearby, Petstock had 25 per cent off, excluding some brands, assistant manager Lia Lomu said - with additional deals available to members.

She said it was a good chance to “buy before the Boxing Day madness” and expected Black Friday to be “very busy”.

“Bethlehem Town Centre is growing and it’s picking up very quickly.”

The shopping centre’s marketing manager Dan Weck said he believed Black Friday was the best day to grab items consumers had been “hanging out to buy”.

Petstock are offering 25 per cent off - excluding certain items - this Black Friday.

“Black Friday sales are an opportunity for retailers to get excited prior to the Christmas rush and for customers. It’s a great kick-starter to give people some really good deals before Christmas.”

He said major centre retailer Kmart was offering “specific products that are only available on Black Friday”.

Shelley Jones, owner of Switch Stance Surf and Skate in Pāpāmoa, was putting her Black Friday efforts into an online sale offering 20 per cent off store-wide, including on surfboards, skateboards, roller skates, scooters and more.

The sale was online-only, but she said if locals came in, she would probably “give them the same deal anyways”.

’Best prices every day’

Not all retailers have jumped on board the Black Friday bandwagon.

Celia Greenslade, owner of the Greenslade Furniture family business, said it did not take part as it already offered “the absolute best prices every day”.

She said the store had still seen a lot of people coming in as Black Friday marketing kicked into gear.

“With all the advertising and the chat around it, people are definitely out and about and buying,” she said.

Greenslade said supporting local businesses was “super-important” as there were “so many families behind them”.

It had been great to see a shift towards shopping local.

“Interestingly, we have seen a big increase in out-of-town visitors purchasing from us.”

Celia Greenslade of Greenslades Furniture. Photo / Megan Wilson

“Ten years ago, everyone wanted to go up to Auckland to the big shops.”

Greerton Shopping Centre‘s Rebecca Busby said while it did not have any stores doing Black Friday this year, “I think it’s important for people to come and support local businesses.”

She said the centre was full of locally owned shops such as second-hand clothing and craft retailers, rather than chain stores.

How to avoid overspending and scammers on Black Friday

Tauranga Budget Advisory Service manager Shirley McCombe said customers should “be very careful not to get carried away”.

“Work out your budget before you go shopping,” she said.

Those planning to use “buy now, pay later” schemes, credit cards or store cards should “think about when those payments will be due and how you will pay for them”.

McCombe said she expected to see a lot of people in the New Year struggling after having shopped for Christmas, with no plan as to how they will make the repayments when they are due.

Using credit without a repayment plan and online scammers are two Black Friday hazards to be aware of. Photo / 123RF

While grabbing a bargain online was exciting, New Zealand Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont advised shoppers to “take a sec to check”.

He said scammers used this time of year and shopping events such as Black Friday to target unsuspecting customers, especially online and through deals that seem “too good to be true”.

“In a cost of living crisis, getting a bargain is more tempting than ever, especially as we head into the Christmas season with its Black Friday sales promotions,” said Beaumont.

Six tips for staying safe while shopping online

Shop with trusted retailers – Legitimate merchants will be easily accessible online and won’t ask for your personal details through links in texts and emails. Check the website address is secure – Make sure website addresses begin with “https” and end with a reputable domain name like .org, .com or .nz. If you followed a link to get to the site, do an extra search to confirm the site is genuine. Read independent reviews – Read reviews of the website you’re using before you buy. Scammers may copy reputable brands to trick shoppers. Check the payment method – Be suspicious of requests for payment with a gift card. Cryptocurrency and gift cards are often preferred by cyber-criminals because they’re difficult to trace. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is – While your favourite brand offering popular items at a heavily discounted rate may be tempting, check whether the offer is real before making a payment. If the same discount is not being offered by the brand in-store, it is unlikely to be a genuine deal. Report it to your bank – if you think you’ve been scammed, contact your bank as soon as possible to see if they can help get your money back.

Source: New Zealand Banking Association.

Harriet Laughton is a multi-media journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.