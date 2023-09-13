Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Briscoe Group’s record half-year sales ‘spectacular’, says Rod Duke

Alka Prasad
By
6 mins to read
Briscoes' guru Rod Duke reveals why he likes making millions more than spending them. Video / Dean Purcell

Briscoe Group’s first-half profit fell 6.3 per cent, but managing director Rod Duke said the result was “spectacular” given negative economic headwinds buffeting the retailer.

After-tax net profit came to $42.75 million in the six

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business