Bizarre excuse used by two men with bong in their car at police Auckland checkpoint

A checkpoint on the Auckland/Waikato border. Photo / Michael Craig

Two 21-year-old men have been pulled over at the Mercer Checkpoint, intending to head to Hamilton.

But neither had essential worker documentation.

Police saw cannabis in the car so the pair were asked to step out and they were hand cuffed while officers took down their details.

A bag of cannabis and a toy gun were taken away by police to be disposed of - and the driver had to destroy a bong in front of the cops.

When asked why they were trying to leave Auckland for Hamilton the driver claimed he didn't know there was a lockdown, saying he doesn't watch the news.

Both men were let off with a warning, and sent back into Auckland.

Police say they will get an official warning written against their name, along with an official warning for the possession of cannabis.

No fines were given.