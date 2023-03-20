Inflation has taken a bite of New Zealand chocolate brand Whittaker’s with the company’s blocks rising in price today. Photo / Supplied

Inflation has taken a bite of New Zealand chocolate brand Whittaker’s with the company’s blocks rising in price today.

Whittaker’s announced the increase on Facebook, blaming the hike on rising costs for the company.

A 250g block cost $7.09, listed on New World Metro Auckland’s online shopping website. Pak’nSave listed the same blocks for $5.49, on discount.

Countdown, meanwhile, was charging $6 a block on its online store.

Whittaker’s said: “We will never cut into these costs by compromising on our quality ingredients.

“We promise to continue crafting world-class chocolate from our factory in Porirua.”

Annual consumer price index inflation was last reported as 7.2 per cent for 2022.

People commenting on the announcement confirmed their loyalty to the brand, despite the price hike, with many saying they preferred an increase to a smaller block or new ingredients.

One said: “Thank you for keeping the quality and size the same! I’d much rather pay more and keep getting my 250g of high-quality chocolate! And it’s still a lot cheaper than therapy”