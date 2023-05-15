Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Bill Capamagian: Some home truths about poverty in New Zealand

By Bill Capamagian
4 mins to read
'We should reduce the handouts and feel-good legislation, and concentrate on giving a help-up to those that are prepared to change.' Photo / Mihailo Milovanovic, istock

'We should reduce the handouts and feel-good legislation, and concentrate on giving a help-up to those that are prepared to change.' Photo / Mihailo Milovanovic, istock

OPINION

Kushlan Sugathapala’s article (NZ Herald, May 11), saying that New Zealand is fostering built-in poverty, may be right on a number of points - but his solutions will not work.

Complaining about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand