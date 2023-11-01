Half a million ballots uncounted - Luxon may need NZ First, 30% drop in literacy support via Reading Recovery in last 3 years and owners are being urged to have a pet plan as Guy Fawkes rolls around. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

A large contingent of motorcycle riders from the Hells Angels and other gangs are out in force for the funeral procession of Java Sinisa, who died in a motorcycle crash a week ago.

The Herald understands Sinisa was among several riders on their way to an event in Whanganui when he crashed on State Highway 1 at Taihape.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old’s body was taken from a funeral home in West Auckland to Waikumete Cemetery, accompanied by dozens of riders from the Hells Angels and allied gangs including the Head Hunters.

Auckland’s Great North Rd was taken over by a convoy of up to 100 motorcyclists heading to the cemetery.

Police were monitoring the situation, “but are not expecting any issues”, a spokesman said.

A convoy of bikes riding in pairs could be seen turning off Rata St, west on to Great North Rd at New Lynn towards the cemetery.

At least six police cars were trailing the riders.

Sinisa was a patched member of the Hells Angels in Auckland.

Sinisa was critically injured when he collided with a car on Friday, October 20 and later died in hospital.

- More to come



