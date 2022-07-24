Big stage theatre dream comes true for Paraparaumu College student

Mischa Obrien as young Fiona, left, with her older self.

From community theatre to the big stage in Auckland, Paraparaumu College student Mischa Obrien had a school holiday to remember after spending the first week starring in Shrek the Musical.

The production is a Broadway smash-hit production brought to life on a New Zealand stage at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Sending in an audition tape in mid-2021 for the part of young Fiona, Mischa received an in-person callback and a week later found out she had won the part.

"It was very exciting."

Mischa Obrien with comedian Ben Hurley dressed as Lord Farquaad.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film Shrek, the musical is a multimillion-dollar production with lavish sets, impressive costumes and is part romance, part twisted fairytale and irreverent fun that brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage proving there's more to the story than meets the ears.

"I played the part of young Fiona.

"She's the younger version of Princess Fiona which shows her life growing up in the tower as she starts to realise the real reality of fairy tales.

"Being trapped away, young Fiona is more naive than teen or adult Fiona."

Her role involved singing I Know It's Today, together with the teenage and adult Fiona at the end of the musical.

"I love the song, and at the end, all the Fionas appear and sing it together - it's really cool."

Without much formal training, Mischa has done a few dancing lessons but most of her experience has been gained from taking parts in local theatre companies.

She played Molly from Annie and Timone from The Lion King with the Levin Performing Arts Society and last year played Jane in Mary Poppins with Coasters Musical Theatre.

"I have never received any lessons in acting or singing but my mum is a huge help.

"Working with professional actors and actresses was different to what I've done before and I really enjoyed working with each and every one of the cast and crew.

"Everyone was so nice, patient and supportive and were also super great with advice and tips if they were needed.

"There was only one child role in the show so I was grateful for how kind they were."

The show was produced in New Zealand by Showcase Entertainment Group, the same producer who brought Dr Seuss' The Cat in the Hat to life on stage, as well as produced the regional tour of Madagascar The Musical in association with Music Theatre International (Australasia) Ltd.

Mischa has finished the show in Auckland but will be performing it again at Wellington's newly refurbished St James Theatre in October.

"I feel so lucky I get to have this opportunity. I love musical theatre so much so this is a dream come true.

"It's pretty mind-blowing to be in these incredible theatres surrounded by such huge talent - it's so cool for me."

Synopsis

In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre — not a handsome prince — shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a short temper, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand … and his name is Shrek.