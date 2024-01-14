Fire crews were called to Bethlehem College around 7pm.

A fire at a building at Tauranga’s Bethlehem College is not being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the school grounds about 7pm on Sunday to find a single-story building “totally involved” in fire, a spokesman said.

The fire was approximately 16m by 10m.

Three trucks were sent and the fire was fully extinguished by about 10pm, he said.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator was going to the scene this morning.



