Tesla drivers are very satisfied, while Mazda6 drivers have a few gripes. Photo / NZME

Kiwi motorists have revealed their favourite cars to drive - and which ones to give the swerve.

Consumer NZ has surveyed more than 8000 Kiwi car owners to find out what the most satisfied motorists drive.

Well-known cars such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Mazda6 scored poorly in the Consumer NZ survey for owner satisfaction.

Meanwhile, EV owners and hybrid car owners were the most satisfied drivers overall. Nissan Leaf owners deducted points for battery life and range, yet remained among the most satisfied of all drivers.

The consumer watchdog reviewed 72 cars on practicality, safety and performance. It compared 20 brands and scored them for predicted reliability and overall satisfaction.

Of the 72 different models, Consumer found 11 well-known brands had New Zealanders reaching for the hazard lights.

EVs got a nuanced response from those surveyed by Consumer NZ, with Tesla drivers satisfied and owners of the Nissan Leaf happy too - but deducting a few points for battery life and range.

Car brands that scored poorly for reliability and owner satisfaction included Ford, Volkswagen, Holden, Chrysler Jeep, Ssangyong, Mitsubishi and Mercedes-Benz, revealed Consumer NZ product test manager James le Page.

“While our people’s choice winners like Honda, Tesla and BYD stood out for the right reasons, our survey found others like Hyundai and Mitsubishi stood out for the wrong ones.”

“Obviously, satisfaction is dependent on the owner’s needs and expectations. One person might be interested in a comfy ride and a good stereo. Another may value driving performance above all else.”

During a cost of living crisis, factors such as fuel efficiency and perceived reliability become more important and influential for people choosing a car.

“For many people, a car is a really big investment and long-term financial commitment,” le Page said.

The Mazda6 received one of the lowest scores for satisfaction and reliability in Consumer’s survey.

“Only 30 per cent of respondents reported that their Mazda6 was fault-free. Mazda6 owners also rated their car poorly for comfort, fuel economy and driving performance,” le Page said.

The cost of living crisis meant motorists were more likely to buy a car based on fuel efficiency, according to Consumer NZ.

Hyundai Sante Fe owners were also among the least satisfied with their ownership experience. “Owners felt their vehicle provided poor value for money, due to the costs required to maintain and repair it.”

What about EVs?

Compared with owners of petrol, diesel and PHEV models, owners of EV and hybrid cars were the most satisfied overall.

Despite this, only 13 per cent of those currently driving a petrol or diesel car said they were likely to buy an EV in the future.

“Non-EV owners are generally reluctant to embrace an EV, but once they do, it’s hard to go back to driving a petrol or diesel car again,” le Page said.

The complete survey was available online through the Consumer NZ website for those who purchased a seven-day digital pass.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years of experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and has a current focus on consumer affairs.



