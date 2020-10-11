Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Ben Thomas: More suspense in side stories of this election

3 minutes to read

National Party leader Judith Collins. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

Comment: For fans of drama, the blockbuster election night this Saturday may not offer much. With an avalanche of early voting, there will be precious little suspense when a huge swathe of totals are revealed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.