Behind the screens: Inside the grand reopening of Lower Hutt’s quake-damaged cinema complex

The new cinema complex is set to open tomorrow. Photo / Vita Molyneux

The big screen is back and it’s better than ever – IMAX has landed in Wellington and the thrilling cinema experience is set to open doors tomorrow.

Six years after damage from the Kaikoura earthquake forced its closure, Lower Hutt’s EVENT Cinemas Queensgate is reopening, with an all-new look.

The complex houses seven screens, a brand-new arcade for the kids, and a café and bar for the grown-ups. The sprawling atrium is state of the art and offers something for everyone – including a double-wide popcorn machine.

Carmen Switzer, the general manager of EVENT Cinemas told the Herald the opening is going to be “epic”.

“It’s the biggest screen in Wellington and the long-awaited reopening of Queensgate multiplex.”

The grand re-opening is timed to coincide with the release of Avatar – The Way of Water, which hits screens tomorrow.

“With Avatar in 3D it’s just going to be the best way to see the film, so we’re really excited to be back.”

Switzer said there has been a huge amount of interest in the opening, and the cinema is expecting “a lot of sell-outs”.

“So get in quick!”

Cameron Mitchell from Imax Australia said the organisation is “really excited” to launch in Wellington, after great feedback from its Auckland venues.

He said the IMAX screen differs from the norm, in that it allows the audience to feel as if they are part of what they’re seeing on the screen.

Tradespeople working to put in the last seats in the IMAX theatre. Photo / Vita Molyneux





“It really feels like you’re immersed in the cinema and that’s what the IMAX experience is about – absorbing you into the film.”

Partnering with directors like James Cameron and Christopher Nolan is another way Imax sets itself apart from the traditional theatre.

The group works alongside directors from the inception of the film to make sure every step is showcased in the best possible way.

“Working with the likes of James Cameron and Christopher Nolan is something Imax is incredibly proud of and we think really adds to the experience of cinema.”

Mitchell is thrilled to have IMAX in the capital and can’t wait to hear what people think.

“I’m very excited to see EVENT at Queensgate open, very excited to hear the feedback from IMAX - anyone who has seen footage so far is absolutely raving about it.”

Although the complex is slated to open tomorrow, the final touches are still very much being put in – a behind-the-scenes tour revealed tradespeople screwing in recliners and door handles and polishing floors.

Cameron Mitchell and Carmen Switzer. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Switzer told the Herald there’s not long to go at all, and people keen to get in first should keep their eyes on the EVENT Cinema Queensgate social media pages for a firm opening time.

It will be Aotearoa’s second IMAX cinema – 20 years after the first was opened in Auckland, and the Queensgate location is slated to reopen almost six years to the day since it was demolished in December 2016.