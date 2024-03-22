Thousands of classic motoring enthusiasts are on their way to the Coromandel for the annual Repco Beach Hop Festival. Video / NZ Herald

Repco Beach Hop Festival revellers are gathering in Whangamatā with thousands of classic vehicles headed to the area for a weekend of celebrations.

While police are yet to respond to inquiries, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has advised motorists to expect busy roads if heading to the event.

Organisers estimate more than 110,000 people will arrive in the region over the coming days for the five-day 1950s and 60s nostalgia-themed event.

NZTA said the roading network was in better shape than this time last year, but Andy Oakley, system manager for NZTA in the Waikato, said it was “still working to repair damage caused by the extreme weather events of early 2023”.

“SH25A is now open, however we have several worksites along SH25 where the road is reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management in place.”

Beach Hop cruisers and other visitors should also expect lane narrowing and speed restrictions at numerous sites.

“On top of this recovery work, the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions have a large programme of road renewals this season.

“This means there are many areas on the key routes to and from the peninsula where road resurfacing is under way or has recently been put in place.

“It is important to adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to your vehicle and ensure your safety and that of other road users and our road workers.”

Oakley said all chip sealing and resurfacing work was paused on the cruise route for Beach Hop week, to minimise disruption and risk of damage to vehicles, but there would be minor patches of loose chip following recent road repairs.

“We wish Coromandel businesses, locals and visitors a very enjoyable Beach Hop and thank you all for your patience while we continue to improve the state highways in the region.”

Traffic is heavy in and around Whangamatā as classic vehicles arrive for the Repco Beach Hop Festival.

A Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson said an alcohol ban would be in place in Whangamatā, enforced by police under an alcohol control bylaw.

That meant no consumption of alcohol in public places, much the same as during holiday periods and long weekends, the spokesperson said.

“The Beach Hop people are a well-oiled machine; they really get revved up.”

The council was working closely with organisers and emergency services in relation to the five-day event, the spokesperson said.

“Our message is to have fun, be courteous and respect the full-time residents and other places you are visiting.

“It is a good thing for Whangamatā, and the district.”

Thames-Coromandel District Council contributed to providing portable toilets, along with additional rubbish collections in the parks and along Port Rd in the central business district.

“We also assist with the event marketing, getting out messages related to the event such as the local alcohol ban and road closures, and we facilitate all of the pre- and post-event briefings between the event organisers and agencies like police, fire and emergency and St John.”

SH25 Ruamahunga

Slip stabilisation continues on this stretch. Equipment and supplies are being delivered to the top of the slope by helicopter on a regular basis. These will be done every second Wednesday, with the next closure on April 3, and closures will usually take place between noon and 2pm.

SH25 will be closed in both directions at the site for up to 20 minutes at a time so the helicopter can safely operate over the road to deliver those important supplies. The road will then reopen to allow traffic to clear before the next closure. Recovery work is also underway at Kereta, Te Kouma and Wharekaho.

Roadworks ahead for SH2 in Karangahake Gorge

Road users are advised to expect delays and allow extra time while important road repairs are carried out on SH2 through the Karangahake Gorge from early April.

