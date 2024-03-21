Whangamatā couple Rob and Cheryl Manderson are mad about Holdens. The couple are geared for this year's Repco Beach Hop Festival and have themed out their home in honour of the brand they love.

Thousands of classic motoring enthusiasts are on their way to the Coromandel for the annual Repco Beach Hop Festival.

More than 110,000 people were expected to arrive in the region over the coming days for the five-day 1950s and 60s nostalgia-themed event.

Festival organiser Noddy Watts said 2000 vehicles had registered, along with more than 100 classic caravans, making it the biggest gathering of classic caravans ever seen in New Zealand.

After overcoming road closures, natural disasters, and the effects of the pandemic, Watts was thrilled to be celebrating 24 years.

It would be a much-needed boost for the region, given recent events, he said.

Whangamatā couple Rob and Cheryl Manderson have attended every Beach Hop except one.

This year they have themed their home Holden on Hetherington in honour of the brand of vehicles they’re happy to admit they are “nuts about”.

There is the 1955 FJ Holden Rob bought out of Christchurch 25 years ago, the pride of their four-car Holden fleet.

Then there’s the 1908 Holden Statesman, bought off a good mate in Thames about ten years ago.

Cheryl’s Holden is a 2018 6.2-litre Commodore.

“I bought it for the wife a couple of years ago, it was the last of the Holdens,” Rob said.

“I rang Holden when I heard they were going out of production, and was told people were looking at it, so I told them I’m on my way, and managed to get it.”

Rob and Cheryl Manderson's 1980 Holden Statesman.

There’s also Rob’s trusty 2015 SV63 Holden Commodore ute.

“It’s cheap on fuel; I’m getting old I stick to the speed limit,’ Rob said.

Rob said his brother also always owned Holdens, as does his son Scott, four Holdens in fact, and now a grandson who has a Holden station wagon.

“We are nuts about Holdens.

“I’ve had Holdens all my life,” Rob said.

Cheryl said the event attracts a good crowd, all “well-behaved”.

“It’s comradery.”

Verne and Michelle Russell at Chevy Corner.

Further along Hetherington St in Whangamatā, just down the road from Team Holden on Hetherington, is Chevy Corner.

Again, the property owners Verne and Michelle Russell, also Whangamatā residents, have gone to a great effort to theme out their home in honour of the motors they love.

A 1959 Chevrolet Impala is parked on the front lawn.

They have been attending the event for 20 years.

Verne said “it’s a good buzz for the town, good to see cars out of garages”.

Zac Foster, right, with his sons, Kaius Foster, (8) centre, and Izaiah Foster, (11) in their 1966 Cadillac.

Over the coming days participants have a busy schedule with a variety of themed events, markets, live entertainment, and displays, with Saturday being the big one in Whangamatā.

There are heaps of prizes to win at the festival itself and buying a $5 festival programme could get people in the draw to win a 1966 Ford Mustang, a brand-new Harley Davidson motorbike, or a cash prize of $10,000.

The festival is an initiative to help give back to local emergency services.

All proceeds raised from the event go back into the community with emergency services benefiting, including Surf Lifesaving NZ, Coastguard, Search and Rescue, St John and others.





