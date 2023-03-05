A community comes together to mourn the loss of Joshuah Tasi. Video / David Williams

The man who was tragically stabbed in Beach Haven has been described as the most pleasant, kindest, and nicest person who loved his faith and loved his family.

Joshuah Tasi died after an altercation with two teenagers on Beach Haven Rd on Friday night and community leaders say his violent death has left residents in a state of shock.

Family friend of the 28-year-old, Te Rata Hikairo, told AM that the church community were wrapping around the whanau.

”This is a whanau that always smiles, that always helps, that always loves, that always goes above and beyond and are some of the best singers I have ever heard in my life,” he said.

”It was quite something to be with the bereaved family at church yesterday morning, how do you come back from that?”

The scene on Beach Haven Rd on Auckland's North Shore. March 3, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Hikairo said hundreds of people turned out last night in Beach Haven to pay tribute to Tasi.

”It was about prayer, it was about waiata, it was about being together and saying Beach Haven has got Beach Haven,” he said.

”Even in the face of something so tragic and so scary, aroha motivated the people to reach out, to help him, to call the police, to call the ambulance, aroha motivated them and that’s what flowed last night.”

The alleged attackers, aged 14 and 17, were arrested in the Far North on Saturday and charged with murder.

It is believed Tasi was attacked inside his car around 7pm after a minor traffic accident between two cars led to an altercation. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and leg.

Neighbours and emergency services tried to save Tasi, but he died at the scene of the attack.

Flowers and candles left in tribute to the Beach Haven man who was killed in a road rage attack on Friday March 3. Photo / NZME

“Police extend our condolences to Joshuah’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time,” a police spokesperson said this afternoon.

“Joshuah’s family would like to thank all of the people who helped him and provided first aid at the scene.”

About 100 people gathered at Beach Haven Community House yesterday evening to mourn, before moving to the site of the attack for a karakia (prayer).

Residents lined one side of Beach Haven Rd while a small group prayed on the footpath on the other side, where flowers had been left.

Emi Suaniu, chair of the North Shore Pasefika Forum, told the Herald that Tasi was from a Samoan family.

“As a Samoan, when you know a Samoan is involved, you come together as a community to pay respect.”

She said church leaders at the ceremony were praying not only for the victim’s family but for the alleged attackers.

“We have to acknowledge them as well and uplift them in our prayers. What they did is wrong, but they can change into something good. That was a prayer for forgiveness.”



