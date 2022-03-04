Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Bayswater Marina incident: Police armed, advise pubic to avoid area

An incident is in progress at Bayswater Marina.

Armed police have rushed to Bayswater Marina on Auckland's North Shore following "concerns for a person's wellbeing".

There are unconfirmed reports a person may be being held on a boat by an armed man.

A witness at the scene has told the Herald it appears a man has used a chainsaw on a boat.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while the incident is being resolved. They say they have "concerns for a person's wellbeing".

Police were seen at the marina.
"Given the nature of the concerns, the area has been cordoned off and the police negotiation team are working to resolve the matter safely," the police spokesperson said.

"Some police are armed as a precaution, given the nature of the incident."

- More to come

The incident happened early afternoon.
