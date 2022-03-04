A man has died at an incident at Bayswater Marina on Auckland's North Shore.
About a dozen armed police surrounded a boat called New Gipsy. A police negotiator called for a man onboard to come out.
Shift commander Marty Brown confirmed a man had died on the boat.
"We went through the process of trying to get hold of that male, that's been unsuccessful, and we've now been on the boat in question. We've established there is one male deceased on the boat."
Police said they blocked off the marina and contained any threat to anyone else.
Brown said police were taking precautions to ensure everyone was safe. Police had been at the scene for three or four hours.
He expected police to be on the scene for another hour or two.
A witness said it appeared the tense standoff was with a man, who had not communicated with police.
The witness said a paramedic had gone onboard.
Videos from members of the public show an armed police officer on the roof of a boat and other armed officers below.
Police asked the public to avoid the area while the incident was being resolved. They said they had "concerns for a person's wellbeing".
"Given the nature of the concerns, the area has been cordoned off and the police negotiation team are working to resolve the matter safely," the police spokesperson said earlier.
"Some police are armed as a precaution, given the nature of the incident."
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.