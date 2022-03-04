Bayswater Marina incident: Police armed, advise pubic to avoid area. Video / Supplied

A man has died at an incident at Bayswater Marina on Auckland's North Shore.

About a dozen armed police surrounded a boat called New Gipsy. A police negotiator called for a man onboard to come out.

Shift commander Marty Brown confirmed a man had died on the boat.

"We went through the process of trying to get hold of that male, that's been unsuccessful, and we've now been on the boat in question. We've established there is one male deceased on the boat."

Police said they blocked off the marina and contained any threat to anyone else.

Brown said police were taking precautions to ensure everyone was safe. Police had been at the scene for three or four hours.

He expected police to be on the scene for another hour or two.

A witness said it appeared the tense standoff was with a man, who had not communicated with police.

The witness said a paramedic had gone onboard.

Videos from members of the public show an armed police officer on the roof of a boat and other armed officers below.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while the incident was being resolved. They said they had "concerns for a person's wellbeing".

AOS officers at the scene in Bayswater. Photo / Alex Burton

Police were seen at the marina.

"Given the nature of the concerns, the area has been cordoned off and the police negotiation team are working to resolve the matter safely," the police spokesperson said earlier.

"Some police are armed as a precaution, given the nature of the incident."

The incident happened early afternoon.