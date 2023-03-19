Smash and grab robbery at Michael Hill Bayfair around 5.40pm on Sunday March 19. Video / TikTok

Smash and grab robbery at Michael Hill Bayfair around 5.40pm on Sunday March 19. Video / TikTok

Brazen thieves, one allegedly armed, have smashed through cabinets at Michael Hill Jewellers in Mount Maunganui while members of the public looked on.

In a video posted to social media, three people wearing hoodies and masks are seen smashing jewellery cabinets at the Bayfair Shopping Centre and putting the jewellery in bags.

The sound of glass smashing can be heard and glass can be seen on the floor, alongside the sound of an alarm going off and people calling out.

One thief can be seen standing on the glass cabinet and breaking it with their foot before jumping over and grabbing more items.

The other two can be seen running from one side of the store to the other filling bags.

There did not appear to be any staff inside the store.

The three people can then be seen running out of Michael Hill towards the exit of the shopping centre.

A police spokeswoman said police were called around 5.40pm on Sunday to Girven Rd in Mt Maunganui following a report of a robbery at a commercial premises.

Three people entered the store and took a number of items before fleeing. She said one of the people was allegedly armed, but not with a firearm.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Police are making inquiries.