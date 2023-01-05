MetService Severe weather: January 5th.

Surf lifesaving reps are urging people to stay out of the water today as large swells, debris and rips make it dangerous at beaches closed to swimmers.

It comes as rain and wind prompt weather warnings nationwide, including for the Bay of Plenty, where things have been getting wetter and windier throughout the day.

In much of the North Island yesterday, campers packed up early and concerts were canned, including Tauranga’s A Summer’s Day Live.

Eastern region Surf Lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell yesterday told the Bay of Plenty Times the Waihī, Bowentown, Mount Maunganui, Maketū, and Pukehīna beaches were all closed.

This morning, he said a lot more beaches were closed today, and while most were listed on Safeswim, some were in the process of being updated around 10.45am.

Beaches across the North Island have or are being closed as they become too dangerous for swimmers. Photo / Safeswim

He said conditions were similar to yesterday and that it was “blowing a gale” onshore, with a messy surf and discoloured, debris-filled water.

“It doesn’t look inviting at all.”

MetService’s marine overview showed gusts of 68.5km/h from the northeast at Tay St, and 3.3-metre waves.

Gibbons-Campbell said it was not suitable for surfers or swimmers.

“If you are silly enough to ignore the signs, tell someone and have someone looking out for you.”

He said if someone got into trouble, they should relax, ride it out and raise their hand.

Lifeguards will be at clubs, but the weather will make it more challenging for them to help if needed, given the low visibility.

Juicy Fest Tauranga is to be held tomorrow, and was founded by One Love Festival organiser Glenn Meikle.

He was at Napier’s Park Island today setting up for the Napier event, with crowds of up to 10,000 expected.

He said while it was forecasted to be “rain, rain, rain”, there were breaks, and the wind was more of an issue than rain. Anything above 50km/h became a problem, and gusts were sitting between 20km/h and 30km/h.

“We’ll give it a go... at the end of the day, we’ll make sure it’s safe.”

Rain at concerts did not necessarily mean bad news, he said, as people partied on with raincoats and hats.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owens said today’s weather would be worse than yesterday in the Bay, but winds were expected to ease gradually tomorrow.

However, gusts could be between 40km/h and 50km/h.

Over the next three days, things look to remain relatively unchanged.

A heavy rain warning was issued from this morning at 5am until midnight on Friday for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne and north of Rotorua.

In Tauranga, 70.8 millimetres of rain was expected to fall today, while a total of 19.1mm was expected in Rotorua.

West of Matatā, there was a further 180 - 240mm of rain on top of what had already fallen expected, with lesser amounts nearer the coast.