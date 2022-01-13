Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Bay of Plenty swimming spot Kaiate Falls plagued by seven-year poo problem

5 minutes to read
Kaiate Falls. Photo / NZME

Kaiate Falls. Photo / NZME

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

After seven years of investigations, the source of faecal contamination in one of the Bay of Plenty's most beautiful swimming spots is still hard to pin down.

In early 2015, Toi Te Ora Public Health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.