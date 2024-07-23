In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a big day for survivors of abuse in this country and Greens looking at whether to force Darleen Tana out. Video / NZ Herald

The installation of a median barrier on two sections of State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa is being re-examined by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Chief executive Nicole Rosie said the corridor had had a significant number of deaths and serious injuries, and had increasing volumes of traffic. It was also a key corridor for communities who lived along or off the state highway.

Residents have held several protests along SH2 against the barriers in recent months.

“We are seeking to strike a balance between achieving the best safety outcomes for all road users and a design that meets local trip needs,” Rosie said.

“As a result of community concerns, NZTA will re-consider the options for the section of median barrier between Matahui/Lockington roundabout and Wharawhara Rd, and the stretch between Apata Station Rd and Morton Rd, which is the longest section in the project and includes the Work Rd intersection.”