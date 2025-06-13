Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Bay of Plenty private ambulance trial hears from patients treated by EMC medics

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Craig Lohgan and Rebecca Couchman, who also use the surname McLaren, collectively face 35 charges related to their possession and use of class B controlled drugs morphine and fentanyl when they operated a private ambulance service.

A private ambulance medic who gave morphine to a 14-year-old boy with minor injuries allegedly said, “I don’t f*** around” when questioned by a Westpac helicopter paramedic who arrived at the scene.

The Emergency Medical Care Ltd (EMC) ambulance was stationed at a motocross event in early 2020 when the

Save

