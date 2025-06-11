Craig Lohgan and Rebecca Couchman are on trial at Tauranga District Court and collectively face 35 charges related to their operation of EMC Ambulance out of Kawerau. Photo / Hannah Bartlett
A part-time locum pharmacist became concerned about the amount of morphine and fentanyl a private ambulance service was ordering after he realised it was more than that ordered by five Tauranga rest homes put together.
The pharmacist, whose concerns prompted a Medsafe audit, gave evidence in a jury trial atthe Tauranga District Court, where the former operators of a private ambulance face charges related to illegally procuring morphine and fentanyl.
Rebecca Couchman and Craig Lohgan, who also use the surname McLaren, collectively face 35 charges related to their operation of EMC Ambulance out of Kawerau.
They deny all charges, which include forgery, obtaining by deception, using an altered document, and administering and possessing a class B controlled drug.
He was aware the private ambulance, which couldn’t respond to 111 calls, often attended sports games and he had experience as a “match day” doctor.
He hoped he could offer training, using his sports medicine expertise.
He said in an early meeting he told them he had limited time, especially as it was a voluntary role with no remuneration and he was working fulltime as a GP in Tauranga.
He was reassured by Lohgan, whom he knew to have the surname McLaren, that he would be handling all the administration and the GP’s role would primarily be for training.
Under cross-examination, he admitted he hadn’t fully explored any legal responsibilities the role might have, nor had he made inquiries about the ambulance service beyond what they provided him with themselves.
He told the court he operated from a “paradigm of trust”, particularly when it came to medical professionals.
He said he had been “naive”.
He was aware that two other Bay of Plenty GPs had previously held the role of “medical director” for EMC, so assumed if anything was amiss, he would have heard about it.
He knew one of his roles would be to write prescriptions for controlled drugs.
This involved EMC staff ringing him to advise what was needed and he would fill out a form to send to a pharmacy.
Eventually, he started to threaten to stop writing prescriptions until he’d been able to do an audit.
However, before he could follow through on the threat, he went on leave and a locum pharmacist called him with concerns soon after he returned.
Pharmacist Mohamad Al Attar gave evidence that he realised the private ambulance was requesting more morphine and fentanyl than that ordered by five Tauranga rest homes put together.
He said the quantity and frequency of scripts “seemed strange”; even if the service had a number of ambulances that needed to be stocked, he wouldn’t have expected them to be going through that amount of morphine and fentanyl in a “short time”.
He also thought it was strange there were virtually no other medications ordered.
The pharmacist told the GP he was going to notify Medsafe. The GP said in his evidence he’d been supportive of that and hoped this process would clear things up.