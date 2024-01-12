Trinity O’Callaghan from Monte Gelato in Mount Maunganui shared her tips for rolling the perfect ice cream. Photo / Alex Cairns

Trinity O’Callaghan from Monte Gelato in Mount Maunganui shared her tips for rolling the perfect ice cream. Photo / Alex Cairns

As the summer heat rises, there’s one cool treat we’re screaming for: ice cream. But it can be tricky to gracefully extract the dessert of your dreams from the frosty container in your freezer. Reporter Maryana Garcia spoke to busy experts at summer holiday hotspots Mount Maunganui and Rotorua to get the scoop on the art of rolling the perfect ice cream.

“It’s all in the shoulders.”

That’s one part of Trinity O’Callaghan’s advice on how to roll your ice cream.

She works at Monte Gelato in Mount Maunganui, overlooking the world-famous stretch of beach that draws hordes of holiday-makers every summer.

“[Don’t roll from] the wrists because your wrists will get really sore. It’s just a better technique to use your shoulders,” O’Callaghan told the Bay of Plenty Times as her first scooping tip.

The other key to getting a nice, round ball of creamy goodness was the scooper itself.

“You need the scooper to always be wet. It doesn’t need to be hot or cold, it just has to be wet to have a smooth ride and a nice tennis ball shape,” O’Callaghan said.

“We like to use the technique of using a tennis ball size and then a golf ball size on top. We just find that looks really appealing.”

O’Callaghan said ice cream was “so good on a hot day”.

Trinity O’Callaghan from Monte Gelato in Mount Maunganui says rolling the perfect ice cream is "all in the shoulders". Photo / Alex Cairns

“Because after a long day on the beach and soaking in the sun it completely cools your body temperature down.

“Who doesn’t love ice cream?”

Whether you’re a tourist or a local customer, odds are that when you visit iconic lakeside Rotorua scoop shop Lady Jane’s Ice Cream Parlour you’ll find Haylee Fraser behind the counter.

At 18, Fraser is a veritable veteran ice cream scooper, having been serving up sprinkle-loaded delights at Lady Jane’s for the past three years.

“My top tips for getting the perfect scoop would include always having a hot scoop on you, whether it’s a scoop or it’s a teaspoon if you’re at home.”

Fraser also recommended getting the kids involved.

“Get them to pick flavours. Get them to pick toppings.”

Her final tip: Just have fun.

“Whether it looks great one time and ugly the next it will be perfect eventually.”

Lady Janes Ice Cream Parlour senior staff member Haylee Fraser, 18, shared her tips for scooping the perfect summer treat. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lady Jane’s Ice Cream Parlour co-owner and manager Rebecca Winstanley added another trick.

“Scoop from the edges of the tub as the ice cream is softer on the outer edge.”

Sadly, there’s no secret trick to making your ice cream last longer.

“We are super blessed that because we are so busy the ice cream doesn’t last long around here,” Winstanley said.

“I’d say hide it from the kids if you want it to last longer.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.