With the children naked, the father would undress too, before taking photos that included close-ups of their genitals. He would give them naked “horsey rides” and take photos of them playing the “games”.
As the children grew older, he began to incite them to perform sexual acts together.
According to a police summary of facts, he told them sex was “a normal part of life for both adults and minors” and he was “instructing” them how to have sex.
The man pleaded guilty to 26 charges related to the offending, which took place over about seven years, and he was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court last week.
The father’s now-adult son told him, through a victim impact statement read at sentencing, that he realised there was nothing “normal” about his experiences.
“You taught me that children should pose for men’s pleasure. You taught me that having sex with your children is normal. You taught me that looking at pornography is normal. None of it was normal, but I thought it was, at least until I was 20.”
Oranga Tamariki visited the home and the daughter was removed while arrangements were made for a specialist interview.
Police then spoke to the son, who was by then in his 20s. He told police he had been violently and sexually assaulted by his father over several years, but it stopped in 2014 when his father was spoken to by police about the images on the laptop.
The son’s disclosure to police revealed the extent of the abuse.
The sentencing
At sentencing, Jenson said that, when it came to finding other cases to use as a guide, there were few available.
“The unique and somewhat disturbing facts of this case aren’t really directly applicable to any of the authorities that we have,” he said.
The aggravating factors included planning and premeditation, which were expressed in the ongoing nature of the offending over a long period.
Jenson said there had been sexualisation of young victims in a family context, and steps taken to arrange opportunities for offending – waiting for the children’s mother to be out of the house, or asking her to leave.
There was also victim vulnerability, given the age of the children.
He said the most serious offending occurred over approximately seven years.
“It involved a significant breach of trust, offending against one’s own children,” Jenson said.
The man’s lawyer, Michael Douglas, said the judge should take into account his client’s limited intellect, which was outlined in reports provided to the court.
While the defence agreed with the Crown’s identified aggravating factors, the approach by the judge should be tempered by “the reality of the intellectual impairment context that’s at play”.
The defence did not accept that the offending was predatory to the extent submitted by the Crown, because of the man’s intellectual disability.
Both the Crown and defence agreed the man should be given a discount to reflect his guilty pleas, with the lawyers acknowledging how much anguish was avoided by the already traumatised victims being spared from giving evidence in a trial.
Judge Melinda Mason adopted a starting point of eight years’ imprisonment for the most serious charges of inciting, abetting or counselling the two children to commit sexual violations against each other.
In giving that starting point, she stated she had taken into account the man’s limited intellect.
She raised that by a year to account for the other offending against the man’s son and his friend, and another six months for the offending against the man’s daughter and her friend.
That resulted in an overall starting point of nine and a half years.