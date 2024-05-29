What a chain basket for disc golf looks like. Photo / 123rf

What a chain basket for disc golf looks like. Photo / 123rf

Disc golf is coming to Te Puke and that is sure to put fans of the Frisbee-like sport in a spin.

Sam Edwards and Jordan Kemen have been working with the Te Puke Community Board to establish a disc golf course at Donovon Park.

Disc golf is similar to golf, but instead of hitting a ball into a hole, people throw a Frisbee-style disc into a chain basket, aiming for the fewest throws possible. It’s about angles, aim, and wind direction.

Edwards has been playing the sport for three years and said disc golf is accessible and very cost-effective.

“Golf is fun but not everyone can afford a $500 membership to play, but I can afford a Frisbee.

An example of a previous disc golf course that was built by Disc Golf NZ.

“Disc golf is accessible for all ages, stages, and financial positions - you can play with a $2 Frisbee or spend hundreds at a fancy Frisbee place. You can play however you like and it’s a great learning curve too.”

Edwards said disc golf had brought many benefits to his well-being.

“It’s made me athletic, encouraged me to be outdoors more, and focus on always improving myself.

“Mentally it’s taught me so much patience - you have to be so patient with yourself, practise, and try to improve. It’s a lot of self-discipline and concentration, all while throwing a Frisbee which seems kind of silly.”

He said the biggest benefit of the sport was forming long-lasting friendships, and having fun.

“Because of the game, I’ve built some really good friendships with people just by stumbling upon people on the courses.

“Being outdoors with your friends is so much fun, it’s like a social gathering that keeps you fit and healthy.”

Edwards said a disc golf course will create greater recreational opportunities for Te Puke.

“I think it will be awesome for the community and so many young families and kids growing up around Donovon Park, and whenever I’m there kids always ask to throw my Frisbee.

“Disc golf is a very fun, accessible, and cost-effective sport, that anyone can do.”

Disc Golf New Zealand is designing the course for Donovon Park, and the proposal will be put to the Te Puke Community Board and the Western Bay of Plenty District Council for input.

Sam Edwards, the passionate disc golfer from Te Puke who wants to introduce the sport to the community.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.