A traffic alert from NZTA said: “Due to a crash east of Rodgers Rd, lanes are blocked.

“Expect delays and pass the scene with care.”

Video from the crash scene shows a truck and trailer on its side half on the road and in the paddock.

Contents from the trailer has spilled on to the side of the road.

A witness at the scene told Sunlive a helicopter had arrived and police were working on diversions now.

”The diversion is onto Old Coach Road, to Otamarakau Road, and then back SH2 to the Matata Straights.

”It’s a quick diversion but we are at the start of the line, so it might get worse soon.”

More to come.