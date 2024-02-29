File video of independent candidate Taupō Wahed speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times during his election campaign in 2023.

A Bay of Plenty election candidate who poured about $27,000 into his campaign and won 204 votes – roughly $132 per vote – says he has no regrets.

Independent electorate candidate Taupō Wahed said he spent that much money “only for my Bay of Plenty people”.

Wahed, who did not declare any campaign donations, said he spent the money on advertising, leaflets, posters and stickers.

His spending was revealed in a summary of general election candidates’ expenses and donations, released by the Electoral Commission. Each candidate’s return was due by February 14.

Under the Electoral Act, candidates must report campaign donations over $1500 and their expenses after a parliamentary election.

Before the election Wahed – who discussed his quashed drink-driving conviction during the campaign – told the Bay of Plenty Times housing, jobs and crime were among the big issues facing the Bay of Plenty.

Taupō Wahed stood as an independent candidate in the Bay of Plenty electorate in the 2023 general election. Photo / Alex Cairns

On Tuesday, Wahed said he knew he was not going to win the Bay of Plenty electorate seat, which was vacated by former National Party leader Todd Muller and has been held by the party for decades.

“Still I participate because I want to put my voice – what needs to change … for a new government.”

Wahed said he did not regret spending so much money because there had been a change in government.

“I love my New Zealand … I’ve been to lots of countries in the world. This is the best country in the world,” said Wahed, who is originally from Bangladesh.

Dividing Wahed’s declared campaign spending of $27,024 it by the number of votes he received, it came to $132.47 per vote.

In comparison, winning National Party candidate Tom Rutherford declared $30,655.01 in expenses and received 23,303 votes – a spend of $1.32 per vote.

Wahed said if you looked at it that way, it may seem like a “laughing matter”.

“But I spent that much money for the people and people should know that.”

Asked if he would consider running in the next election, Wahed said he was not sure yet.

Rutherford’s costs were the highest in the electorate, and he also declared the most in donations with $45,731.49.

Rutherford told the Bay of Plenty Times a large amount of his expenses went on advertising, hoardings, billboards and letters.

“As a brand-new candidate, it was really important to me to ensure the local community knew who I was.

“The financial aspect of it is one thing but gaining people’s support for you to be their local representative comes down to hard work.”

He said he worked full-time on the campaign for six months and knocked on more than 6000 doors to meet as many people as possible.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford. Photo / Alex Cairns

New Zealand First candidate Kirsten Murfitt declared $15,000 in donations and Labour Party candidate Pare Taikato $14,500.

For expenses, Taikato spent $12,798.57, Murfitt spent $2814.34 and Leighton Baker Party candidate Wendy Gillespie – who declared no donations – spent $6827.74.

Act Party candidate and now List MP Cameron Luxton, Animal Justice Party candidate Caitlin Grattan and Green Party candidate Matthew Macmillan declared no donations or expenses.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell declared almost $33k in donations

Of Tauranga electorate candidates, re-elected National MP Sam Uffindell declared the highest amount of donations, totalling $32,963.90, and had the second-highest expenses of $18,879.39.

Uffindell told the Bay of Plenty Times he was grateful to everyone who contributed their time, effort or money towards the campaign in Tauranga.

“Our spending on expenses was less than 60 per cent of the allowable cap – our major focus was a strong ground game, out there talking to voters and listening to what mattered to them.”

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell. Photo / Alex Cairns

Independent candidate Larry Baldock declared $20,000 in donations, followed by New Zealand First candidate Erika Harvey with $12,791.30.

Labour Party’s Jan Tinetti – a List MP – declared $4200 in donations and Vision New Zealand’s Leon Samuels declared $4,062.25.

Baldock had the highest expenses, totalling $23,861.63, followed by Uffindell.

New Conservatives Party candidate Jono Langridge spent $980.17 and received no donations.

Act Party candidate Christine Young, Green Party candidate Justin Crooks, Te Pāti Māori candidate Mikaere Taingahue Sydney and Animal Justice Party candidate Chelsea Jordan Stokman declared no donations or expenses.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.