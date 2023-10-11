The independent candidate says he has a plan.

Independent candidate for Bay of Plenty Zakaria Wahed (Taupō) sits down with the Bay of Plenty Times and talks about the issues facing the region’s community — from climate to youth crime.

Zakaria Wahed - known as Taupō - says housing, jobs and crime are among the big issues facing the Bay of Plenty.

Originally from Bangladesh, Taupō is standing in the Bay of Plenty electorate as an independent candidate because he fell in love with the area 23 years ago and decided to raise his family here.

Taupō is in the kiwifruit industry and when asked why he decided to run as an independent,says he believes political parties were about power, always thinking about themselves and not the people.

“That’s why I am here,” he says.

He said crime was “very bad” in the district, with not only “small crimes but big crimes” happening.

“This has upset me — crime. I have proof I can do it, I can make it stop.

“Like youth crime: We can give them guidance from when they are in prison — youth prison. We can help them mentally, psychologically. When they are in prison, we can give them psychological help.

“At the same time, we will give them a job. You have to give them a chance, you have to work with them, not hate them.”

Asked to reflect on a time in 2021 when he was stopped by police and failed a police breath test, he says he had consumed three glasses of wine over three hours.

He says he initially did a u-turn when he came upon the police operation because he thought it might have been an accident.

His conviction was ultimately quashed because at the time he asked for, but did not receive, a blood alcohol test.

Asked for his stance was on drink-driving, he said: “Drinking is okay but drinking, getting drunk — that’s not good. If you’re intoxicated, that’s not good, that’s harmful. That’s not good: drinking, driving. No good at all — at all.”

On housing, he says the solution is to free up more land, and the Bay of Plenty has lots of space.

Taupō Wahed is standing as an independent in the Bay of Plenty electorate. Photo / Alex Cairns

“With the help of the Government, local trusts, councils we can provide these houses.”

He also says workers on low incomes should be given a tax break.

“Lower income people, let them work as much as they want, but after 40 hours tell them, don’t worry, after 40 hours, your tax is not going to be high.

The cost of living is a concern and he says creating jobs and livable wages is the solution.

“When people are earning good money, they can spend money.”

How do we increase climate resilience for our towns and cities?

“Climate is very important. We can put lots of plants in, plant lots of trees. Some simple things, like the by the roadside, near the seas and hills. We have to find out where we can put lots of plants and trees. Those are the main things we can do at the moment.

“And we can talk with the scientists, and we can find out what is the best for our area.”

Watch the video above to see Taupō answer other important questions.



