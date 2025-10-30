Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Battle lines drawn’, says group behind Kelston Boys’ charter school bid

Kim Baker Wilson
RNZ·
6 mins to read

Bangerz Education and Wellbeing Trust aims to convert Kelston Boys’ High School to a charter school. Photo / Google Maps

Bangerz Education and Wellbeing Trust aims to convert Kelston Boys’ High School to a charter school. Photo / Google Maps

By Kim Baker Wilson of RNZ

The group behind a bid to change an Auckland school to a charter school against its will says battle lines have been drawn and it is no longer taking feedback on its proposal.

Bangerz Education and Wellbeing Trust and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save