Several batches of Smith Meats branded cooked ham on the bone is being recalled as the product may be undercooked. Photo / MPI

Several batches of ham have been recalled, just before Christmas lunch.

Source and Supply Food Co is recalling batches of Smith Meats branded cooked on bone hams (whole and half) as the product may be undercooked.

The affected product was sold at Matamata Butchers and Starfood (Taupō only).

Some were sold to non-food companies.

The affected batches have the best before dates of 26/01/24, 27/01/24, 28/01/24, 09/02/24, 14/02/24.

In a statement, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said as the product was undercooked it meant bacteria, including listeria, which could cause serious illness may be present.

It was a health concern for everyone, but particularly for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, he said.

“Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

“If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

Affected product is being removed from stores and has not been exported. There have been no reports of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with the company to understand how the problem occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.

Information about affected batches is on the New Zealand Food Safety food recalls page.

- RNZ