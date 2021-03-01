Barry Soper: Time for Govt to consider being cruel to be kind

OPINION:

There's an old saying: You've got to be cruel to be kind. Perhaps it's time for the powers that be to consider it.

For starters, take deliberate rulebreakers to task, prosecute them under the law, and show kindness for most people in this country who do abide by the rules.

But consider these reflections.

We can get to the other side when people do dumb things but we're not going to get through this if, every time someone does something dumb, we pillory them to the point people are fearful and they don't tell us the truth.

And the truth is gold for us (just like the "gold standard" Covid tracing was what the Government crowed about so much last year).

Well, they were the thoughts espoused by the Prime Minister on the AM Show yesterday.

Jacinda Ardern agreed there had been multiple what she called "mistakes" during the last "eye-blink" Covid lockdown in Auckland - and went on to list them: Not staying at home when you're sick, not staying at home after taking a test and waiting for a negative result, and not giving full information during contact tracing interviews.

The family of three who were the first to test positive made a "mistake" with the mother going for a walk with a friend during the first, brief level 3 lockdown, and infecting her. It seems she forgot to tell the interviewers about that lockdown stroll.

Her friend infected her 21-year-old son who made the "mistake" of going to the gym after taking a test and heading off to the Manukau Institute of Technology on days while he was infectious.

The family who made the original mistake have now recovered and have been released from enforced isolation to watch the havoc they have unleashed.

No-one wants to be in this situation, Ardern opined. Least of all those whose cash registers are again emptying out, particularly in Auckland.

But the leader of our nation says it's not her job to take the rulebreakers to task, it's the police's role. If you listen to National's Simon Bridges, they'll kindly turn the other cheek.

There's one thing Ardern does have power over though and that's the tens of thousands of pen pushers who make up the public service.

Several Wellington business owners turned up at the IRD yesterday to pay their GST bills but a notice had been slapped on the door telling them the offices had been closed because of the changed alert levels.

It's true: IRD offices nationwide have been closed because apparently they can't guarantee social distancing!

Downtown businesses in the capital have suffered over the past year because bureaucratic suits have been allowed to work from home. Taxpayer-funded office blocks are now sparsely occupied.

If this Government is serious about helping business, get the public servants back to work.

And also consider this reflection, delivered dramatically by Ardern to the media in the Beehive yesterday: "For now, today in this week, we need to push on, do what we have done so well, squash this outbreak, get back to normal life, with zero complacency, kindness and teamwork."

Preach!