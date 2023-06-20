Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Barry Soper: National rollout of surgery race-ranking seems on ice as Hipkins, Verrall not on same page

Barry Soper
By
4 mins to read
PM Chris Hipkins defends the Government’s new policy which ranks ethnicities to determine who gets an operation first.

OPINION

It seems the Government has put on ice plans for a nationwide rollout of the equity adjuster scores being given to Auckland patients on waiting lists for surgery because of the publicity given to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand