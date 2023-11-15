Mystery Creek Events Centre in Hamilton is set to host Meatstock a festival of meat and music in February, 2024.

Meatstock, the barbecue and music lover’s dream, is back after a three-year hiatus.

Mystery Creek Events Centre in Hamilton is set to come alive with the sizzle of grills, the aroma of smoked meat, and some outrageous scenes on February 24-25, 2024.

Following the success of last year’s Meatstock in Australia which drew over 60,000 attendees. Now New Zealand is ready to embrace its own carnivore’s paradise.

This event combines live-fire barbecue experts and pitmasters with a lineup of live music, entertainment, and competitions.

On Saturday, February 24, the rock and reggae lineup includes New Zealand legends Shihad, Katchafire, The Black Seeds, and more.

On Sunday, New Zealand’s own country music superstar Kaylee Bell takes the stage along with Australian country music sensation Casey Barnes, supported by Tami Nelson, Yah Yah and Big Tasty.

Meatstock isn’t just about the music. It’s a celebration of the art of barbecue. New Zealand heroes like Big Smoke BBQ and Black Label Barbecue will be joined by international sensations such as Black Iron Smokers.

This year people could also check out the Jack Daniel’s cooking area, a hub for local and international pitmasters, hosted by Jared Macdonald, a celebrity pitmaster.

The excitement doesn’t end with music and barbecue. Meatstock would host a Medieval Combat Village, designed to transport back in time with Buhurt battle scenes, axe throwing, and archery tag.

There would be barbecue cook-offs, Butcher Wars, Beard and Mo Wars, Dad-bod contests, custom cars, Strongman championships, arm wrestling, and competitive eating events.

There were a selection of ticket options also on-site camping options available.

Ticket pricing and information available at www.meatstock.co.nz.

