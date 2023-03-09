New Zealand's biggest bank pays up after scammers target pensioner, why things aren’t all as they seem in the health sector and documents reveal fears our Government has over China in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are seeking three people in Balclutha after a shopping trolley was wheeled on top of a bridge in the South Otago town, causing disruption and requiring the assistance of heavy machinery to remove it.

Three people were seen placing the trolley on top of the Balclutha Road Bridge, known as the Clutha Bridge, early on Sunday morning and police have released photographs of the trio and their handiwork in an effort to track them down.

They wheeled the trolley from a nearby supermarket to the bridge, which spans the Clutha River on State Highway One, around 5.30am on Sunday and were caught on camera in various stages of their nefarious mission.

The trolley was placed on the Clutha Bridge in Balclutha. Photo / NZ Police

The three shadowy figures wanted by police. Photo / NZ Police

Police say it caused “major disruptions” and required the key route to be closed and a crane brought in to remove the trolley.

Although the police did not allow members of the public to comment on their Facebook post appealing for information, it was quickly spread around the community and not everyone seemed to share the authorities’ displeasure with the stunt.

“Only in Balvegas,” wrote one, while another laughed that one appeared to be wearing the standard local uniform of “Triple C shorts and Red Bands”.

Do you know this man? Photo / NZ Police

Looks cosy. Photo / NZ Police

Others said it was “quite impressive” and they couldn’t help but laugh.

Police do not share this amusement and are “working to identify those responsible”, calling on anyone who recognises the people involved or has any information on this incident to contact Police on 105 and reference file 230308/8290.



