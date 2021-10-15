Balclutha honeymoon killer Rodney Fallowfield sentenced to more than four years' prison

Rodney Stuart Fallowfield, from Balclutha, appeared before Justice Jan-Marie Doogue for sentencing today in the High Court at Invercargill. Photo / Supplied

A man found guilty of manslaughter after killing his wife on their belated honeymoon has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

He must serve a minimum of half of the four years and three months' sentence.

He must serve a minimum of half of the four years and three months' sentence.

He was charged with murdering Shirley Alaina Reedy in a Te Anau motel on May 15, 2020.

However, after a trial in July, the jury reached an 11-1 majority verdict that he was not guilty of murder - instead, they found him guilty of manslaughter.

The couple travelled to the town to celebrate a belated honeymoon after marriage in April 2019.

Both the Crown and the defence accepted the victim was killed in the hotel room by her husband, but they disputed the intent.

The Crown's case was Fallowfield strangled her as he wanted his wife to be quiet when she threatened him with a rape allegation, while the defence said he "snapped" but did not have the intention to do so.